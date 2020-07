Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is well maintain, nice, and full brick ranch. It is with fresh paint, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, large kitchen, screen room, laundry room, washer & dryer hook up available, and detached double car garage. It is situated in the Windsor Park neighborhood with walking distance to supermarkets and restaurants. 5 minutes to uptown Charlotte, quick access to major highways, and close to South Park and North Lake malls.



(RLNE5493336)