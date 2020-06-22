All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
508 Mammoth Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

508 Mammoth Oaks Drive

508 Mammoth Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Lansdowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

508 Mammoth Oaks Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine Simonini Build Located in Mammoth Oaks Subdivision - This 4 BR 4.5 Bath wonderful home is loaded with features! Kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, black finished countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, and a large pantry. Attached 3 car garage. Downstairs complete with wood flooring, including the master BR. Master Bath features dual sinks with marble countertop, garden tub, and tile flooring with extra large walk in closet. Backyard area is perfect for entertaining! Complete with pergola and built in pool on an oversized wooded lot. Entire property property beautifully landscaped, and so much more! This property is a must see! 1 year lease required, $3500.00 per month, $3500.00 security deposit, No Smoking. Pets are conditional with a non-refundable $350 pet fee per pet. Small/medium (under 60 lbs) pets only, maximum of 2. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for $500/month professional pool and lawn maintenance

(RLNE4387094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive have any available units?
508 Mammoth Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive have?
Some of 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Mammoth Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Mammoth Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte