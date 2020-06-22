508 Mammoth Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine Simonini Build Located in Mammoth Oaks Subdivision - This 4 BR 4.5 Bath wonderful home is loaded with features! Kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, black finished countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, and a large pantry. Attached 3 car garage. Downstairs complete with wood flooring, including the master BR. Master Bath features dual sinks with marble countertop, garden tub, and tile flooring with extra large walk in closet. Backyard area is perfect for entertaining! Complete with pergola and built in pool on an oversized wooded lot. Entire property property beautifully landscaped, and so much more! This property is a must see! 1 year lease required, $3500.00 per month, $3500.00 security deposit, No Smoking. Pets are conditional with a non-refundable $350 pet fee per pet. Small/medium (under 60 lbs) pets only, maximum of 2. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for $500/month professional pool and lawn maintenance



(RLNE4387094)