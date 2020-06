Amenities

dogs allowed carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled Home In Mulberry Pond!! - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is a must see! It features a roomy living room, kitchen with black appliances, upper level loft, 2 large full bathrooms. New carpet, fresh paint, and new refrigerator. Mulberry Pond is easily accessible to I-85 and minutes away to Uptown!! DON'T WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS IT!!!



(RLNE3429096)