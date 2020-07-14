All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

5030 Murrayhill Road

5030 Murrayhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Murrayhill Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Madison Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This beautiful and thoughtfully appointed Mid-Century Modern home is not only move-in ready, it is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods, within easy reach of Park Road Shopping Center, Montford, Dilworth, Freedom Park and South Park areas. This lovely home is in a walkable, quiet neighborhood with beautiful mature Oak trees and its very own park! And yet, its situated just 4 miles from Uptown, so bustling city life is just moments away. This home was taken down to the studs just four years ago and includes all custom finishes - no builder grade or DIY products. This home has a new six-foot privacy fence that encloses the expansive back yard, and includes landscaping and lawn maintenance! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 Murrayhill Road have any available units?
5030 Murrayhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 Murrayhill Road have?
Some of 5030 Murrayhill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 Murrayhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Murrayhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Murrayhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 5030 Murrayhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5030 Murrayhill Road offer parking?
No, 5030 Murrayhill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5030 Murrayhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5030 Murrayhill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Murrayhill Road have a pool?
No, 5030 Murrayhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Murrayhill Road have accessible units?
No, 5030 Murrayhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Murrayhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 Murrayhill Road has units with dishwashers.
