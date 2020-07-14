5030 Murrayhill Road

Amenities
This beautiful and thoughtfully appointed Mid-Century Modern home is not only move-in ready, it is located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods, within easy reach of Park Road Shopping Center, Montford, Dilworth, Freedom Park and South Park areas. This lovely home is in a walkable, quiet neighborhood with beautiful mature Oak trees and its very own park! And yet, its situated just 4 miles from Uptown, so bustling city life is just moments away. This home was taken down to the studs just four years ago and includes all custom finishes - no builder grade or DIY products. This home has a new six-foot privacy fence that encloses the expansive back yard, and includes landscaping and lawn maintenance! Welcome home!