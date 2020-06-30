5025 Prosperity Ridge Road

Amenities

2-story N. Charlotte home For Rent! Floor plan has main level Living and Dining Rooms, open Kitchen with black appliances and Pantry, Breakfast and Half Bath. Laundry upstairs with Washer/Dryer included, 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and Master Suite with tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the community pool and sidewalks for walking. Conveniently located just off I-485 and near Concord Mills and UNCC areas. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!