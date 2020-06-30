All apartments in Charlotte
Location

5025 Prosperity Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2-story N. Charlotte home For Rent! Floor plan has main level Living and Dining Rooms, open Kitchen with black appliances and Pantry, Breakfast and Half Bath. Laundry upstairs with Washer/Dryer included, 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath and Master Suite with tray ceiling, garden tub, separate shower and a walk-in closet. Enjoy the community pool and sidewalks for walking. Conveniently located just off I-485 and near Concord Mills and UNCC areas. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road have any available units?
5025 Prosperity Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road have?
Some of 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Prosperity Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Prosperity Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

