5019 Coronado Dr Available 07/08/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Available Now! - Come home to this beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. The home offers living room, kitchen, formal dining room, den, 2 bedrooms, 1 master bedroom, hall bath and large laundry room with shelves.



The home is very well maintained. It also offers a large yard with shed.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Angel 786-683-4118.



No pets, please.



