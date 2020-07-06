All apartments in Charlotte
5016 Sardis Rd Apt C.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:25 AM

5016 Sardis Rd Apt C

5016 Sardis Rd · (980) 219-8129
Location

5016 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
The perfect Southpark location! Right between uptown and Ballantyne this condo is also walking distance to dining and shopping including the newly renovated Fresh Market. New flooring, 2 bedroom / 2 bath with extra private storage on the balcony overlooking the pool. 10 minutes to SouthPark and The Arboretum, 15 min to Uptown. Pets conditional must be 15 lbs or less per HOA. Includes trash, landscaping, water & sewer.

Tenant-occupied, showings & applications encouraged.
Contact one of our agents (see images) for showings or info. Owner must approve all pets. Applicants apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com, click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, AS-IS, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C have any available units?
5016 Sardis Rd Apt C has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C have?
Some of 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Sardis Rd Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C offers parking.
Does 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C has a pool.
Does 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C have accessible units?
No, 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Sardis Rd Apt C has units with dishwashers.

