501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D

Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Charlotte - Cute Condo For Rent in Charlotte. The Condo has 707 Square feet, 1 Bedroom, 1 Large Bath with Stainless Steel flat top range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, Disposal, Granite Countertops, Blinds (2"), Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining And Kitchen, Bay Window, Built in Cabinet In Living Room with a "For Looks Only" Fireplace, Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedroom, Recessed Lighting, Heat Pump, Washer & Dryer the tenant can use as long as it works, Electric water heater, and Water & Sewer included in the rent. Rent $1350, Security Deposit $1350, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No inside smoking, and No Pets allowed. Minimum Monthly Income requirement $4050. Property is located 1 mile from light rail in Southend.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694183)