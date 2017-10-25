All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:20 PM

501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D

501 Olmsted Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

501 Olmsted Park Place, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Charlotte - Cute Condo For Rent in Charlotte. The Condo has 707 Square feet, 1 Bedroom, 1 Large Bath with Stainless Steel flat top range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, Disposal, Granite Countertops, Blinds (2"), Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining And Kitchen, Bay Window, Built in Cabinet In Living Room with a "For Looks Only" Fireplace, Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedroom, Recessed Lighting, Heat Pump, Washer & Dryer the tenant can use as long as it works, Electric water heater, and Water & Sewer included in the rent. Rent $1350, Security Deposit $1350, Application Fee $35 for each adult, No inside smoking, and No Pets allowed. Minimum Monthly Income requirement $4050. Property is located 1 mile from light rail in Southend.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D have any available units?
501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D have?
Some of 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D offer parking?
No, 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D does not offer parking.
Does 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D have a pool?
Yes, 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D has a pool.
Does 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D have accessible units?
No, 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Olmsted Park Pl, Apt D has units with dishwashers.

