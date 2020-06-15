501 E Kingston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

One bedroom sunny upstairs unit! Includes most utilities! One of a kind apartment consisting of a large bedroom with large closet, another room that is the living area with a kitchenette off to one side, and a moderate sized bath with another large closet off it. Two large rooms total. In the historic Latta House! Quiet dead end street in the heart of Dilworth. Very sunny and very nice, Walk one block to Latta Park! Wrap around common front porch for your liesure (as large as the apartment). Pine floors, slate roof, copper gutters. No dishwasher or washer/dryer connections. Perfect for someone who wants to live elegantly and efficiently too! Updated plumbing, central air and heat centrally controlled for each level, but auxilary A/C units and radiator provided. Available in July. There is an additional $150 monthly fee that covers heat and air, power, and water for an additional occupant over one. No pets or smokers please. *** Owner/Broker *** Thanks!