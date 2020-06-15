All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

501 E Kingston Avenue

501 East Kingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

501 East Kingston Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One bedroom sunny upstairs unit! Includes most utilities! One of a kind apartment consisting of a large bedroom with large closet, another room that is the living area with a kitchenette off to one side, and a moderate sized bath with another large closet off it. Two large rooms total. In the historic Latta House! Quiet dead end street in the heart of Dilworth. Very sunny and very nice, Walk one block to Latta Park! Wrap around common front porch for your liesure (as large as the apartment). Pine floors, slate roof, copper gutters. No dishwasher or washer/dryer connections. Perfect for someone who wants to live elegantly and efficiently too! Updated plumbing, central air and heat centrally controlled for each level, but auxilary A/C units and radiator provided. Available in July. There is an additional $150 monthly fee that covers heat and air, power, and water for an additional occupant over one. No pets or smokers please. *** Owner/Broker *** Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 E Kingston Avenue have any available units?
501 E Kingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 E Kingston Avenue have?
Some of 501 E Kingston Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 E Kingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 E Kingston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 E Kingston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 501 E Kingston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 501 E Kingston Avenue offer parking?
No, 501 E Kingston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 501 E Kingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 E Kingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 E Kingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 501 E Kingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 501 E Kingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 E Kingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 E Kingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 E Kingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
