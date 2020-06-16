All apartments in Charlotte
5007 Tribecca Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

5007 Tribecca Street

5007 Tribecca Street · No Longer Available
Location

5007 Tribecca Street, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic location in South Charlotte near Waverly, Promenade & Arboretum with easy highway access! Gorgeous 3000+ s.f. town home has 3 BRs, 2.5 baths, a loft, a bonus room (or 4th BR) and a two-car garage! Home features MASTER ON MAIN LEVEL w/large walk-in closet and spacious bath with garden tub. Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. Open to a large, two-story great room with tons of natural light. Hardwood flooring in the dining room and kitchen/breakfast areas. Upstairs is an open loft, 2 good-sized BRs and a bonus room (could use as 4th BR).

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Tribecca Street have any available units?
5007 Tribecca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 Tribecca Street have?
Some of 5007 Tribecca Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Tribecca Street currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Tribecca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Tribecca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Tribecca Street is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Tribecca Street offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Tribecca Street offers parking.
Does 5007 Tribecca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 Tribecca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Tribecca Street have a pool?
No, 5007 Tribecca Street does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Tribecca Street have accessible units?
No, 5007 Tribecca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Tribecca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Tribecca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
