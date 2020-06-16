5007 Tribecca Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic location in South Charlotte near Waverly, Promenade & Arboretum with easy highway access! Gorgeous 3000+ s.f. town home has 3 BRs, 2.5 baths, a loft, a bonus room (or 4th BR) and a two-car garage! Home features MASTER ON MAIN LEVEL w/large walk-in closet and spacious bath with garden tub. Upgraded kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. Open to a large, two-story great room with tons of natural light. Hardwood flooring in the dining room and kitchen/breakfast areas. Upstairs is an open loft, 2 good-sized BRs and a bonus room (could use as 4th BR).



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.