5007 Sharon Road Unit N

patio / balcony pet friendly pool

5007 SHARON RD UNIT N...AVAIL LATE JULY - 2 Bed 2 bath townhome located in Chalombe Court off Sharon Rd. Great location, close to shopping and South Park area. Dining room/living combo. Master has full bath. Balcony has pool view.

Pets conditional with owner approval

No interior smoking

Water, trash and lawn included in rent

Avail LATE JULY!!!

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



