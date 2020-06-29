5001 Sharon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

SOUTH PARK - CHALCOMBE COURT CONDOMINIUMS: Live and/or work at the Oasis!!, A private furnished turn key 2 bedroom condo unit which can be reconfigured to a 1 bedroom unit with a second room office unit containing a pull out sofa. Can also possibly be reconfigured to your special decorating needs. A fully furnished, recently and tastefully redecorated condo w completely equipped kitchen (everything you need to prepare and serve a special meal even down to place mats, napkins and linens.) 2 tiled bathrooms, washer and drier, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, a high quality expensively decorated and furnished unit.There is a completely furnished covered patio/deck with pool view. Parking is located less than 100 feet from the condo front door. South Park Mall is 5 minutes away, either by car or by walking, with many stores like Whole Foods, Starbucks, and multiple other shops/restaurants right down the street, This condo is being offered by a responsive and involved owner. Fully Furnished Rental - would consider unfurnished Requires References and Credit/Background Check; Copy of owners lease is available upon request. I year lease. Tenant pays all utilities , except water. Small pets (2 Max.) allowed.



(RLNE5621517)