Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

5001 Sharon Road

5001 Sharon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
SOUTH PARK - CHALCOMBE COURT CONDOMINIUMS: Live and/or work at the Oasis!!, A private furnished turn key 2 bedroom condo unit which can be reconfigured to a 1 bedroom unit with a second room office unit containing a pull out sofa. Can also possibly be reconfigured to your special decorating needs. A fully furnished, recently and tastefully redecorated condo w completely equipped kitchen (everything you need to prepare and serve a special meal even down to place mats, napkins and linens.) 2 tiled bathrooms, washer and drier, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, a high quality expensively decorated and furnished unit.There is a completely furnished covered patio/deck with pool view. Parking is located less than 100 feet from the condo front door. South Park Mall is 5 minutes away, either by car or by walking, with many stores like Whole Foods, Starbucks, and multiple other shops/restaurants right down the street, This condo is being offered by a responsive and involved owner. Fully Furnished Rental - would consider unfurnished Requires References and Credit/Background Check; Copy of owners lease is available upon request. I year lease. Tenant pays all utilities , except water. Small pets (2 Max.) allowed.

(RLNE5621517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Sharon Road have any available units?
5001 Sharon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Sharon Road have?
Some of 5001 Sharon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Sharon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Sharon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Sharon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5001 Sharon Road is pet friendly.
Does 5001 Sharon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Sharon Road offers parking.
Does 5001 Sharon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Sharon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Sharon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5001 Sharon Road has a pool.
Does 5001 Sharon Road have accessible units?
No, 5001 Sharon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Sharon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Sharon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
