Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:26 PM

4917 Patricia Ann Ln.

4917 Patricia Ann Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Patricia Ann Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
This cute two-story home with cedar shake accents is located in a neighborhood with sidewalks. The 3-bedroom 2.5-bath floor plan includes a great room with a fireplace and TV niche, and an open kitchen with a breakfast area and access to the patio. A laundry room (washer and dryer included) is located on the upper level, along with two secondary bedrooms and the master suite. The private master bath has a garden tub and walk-in closet. The home is centrally located between I-77 and I-85.

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. have any available units?
4917 Patricia Ann Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. have?
Some of 4917 Patricia Ann Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Patricia Ann Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. offer parking?
No, 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. have a pool?
No, 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Patricia Ann Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
