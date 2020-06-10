4917 Patricia Ann Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This cute two-story home with cedar shake accents is located in a neighborhood with sidewalks. The 3-bedroom 2.5-bath floor plan includes a great room with a fireplace and TV niche, and an open kitchen with a breakfast area and access to the patio. A laundry room (washer and dryer included) is located on the upper level, along with two secondary bedrooms and the master suite. The private master bath has a garden tub and walk-in closet. The home is centrally located between I-77 and I-85.



Sorry, no pets.



