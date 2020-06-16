4837 Steepleglen Court - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available now! This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home is located in the Villages of Avonlea near Davis Lake. Convenient to major employers, shopping and dining with easy access to I485, I85 and I77. This beauty has a formal dining room with Bay Windows, an arched pass-way that leads to an open living room with a lovely gas log fireplace, and tons of light! The spacious kitchen includes maple cabinetry, appliances, breakfast bar and a pantry. There are several closets and a half bath on the main level. The entire 1st level has beautiful Hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find a wonderful master retreat with luxury bathroom, custom closet, and vaulted ceilings. Additional bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath and have spacious closets. Fresh paint and new carpet! Private patio with storage. 1 Car Garage. Community pool, landscaping,water and trash included! Townhomes are connected by a storage unit, so main walls are not shared. Feels like a private home! Peaceful and serene setting