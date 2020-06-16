All apartments in Charlotte
4837 Steepleglen Court - 1
4837 Steepleglen Court - 1

4837 Steepleglen Court · (704) 246-3135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4837 Steepleglen Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available now! This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home is located in the Villages of Avonlea near Davis Lake. Convenient to major employers, shopping and dining with easy access to I485, I85 and I77. This beauty has a formal dining room with Bay Windows, an arched pass-way that leads to an open living room with a lovely gas log fireplace, and tons of light! The spacious kitchen includes maple cabinetry, appliances, breakfast bar and a pantry. There are several closets and a half bath on the main level. The entire 1st level has beautiful Hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find a wonderful master retreat with luxury bathroom, custom closet, and vaulted ceilings. Additional bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath and have spacious closets. Fresh paint and new carpet! Private patio with storage. 1 Car Garage. Community pool, landscaping,water and trash included! Townhomes are connected by a storage unit, so main walls are not shared. Feels like a private home! Peaceful and serene setting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 have any available units?
4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 have?
Some of 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Steepleglen Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
