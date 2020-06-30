4821 Aspen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking pool

INCREDIBLE LOCATION!! Fantastic fully furnished executive rental home in the heart of SouthPark located within the sought after Myers Park school district and just around the corner to SouthPark Mall, boutiques, coffee shops and fine dining! Sought after school zone! This rental home comes fully furnished with a nicely appointed interior so all your needs are met!Upgrades and features include fenced yard, private rear yard with patio for entertaining, large family room with access from ground level patio, rear french doors for loads of natural light, tiled and wood flooring throughout! Take advantage of other neighborhood benefits and join the Fiarmeadows Swim and Racquet Club! Pets accepted conditionally with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee ($350/pet). Utilities are not included.