4815 Horizon Circle

Three things renters love about this home



-Southern, low country style home character

-Crown-Molding throughout living area of home

-Great layout inside/outside for your family and entertaining fun



A family duplex home offers 850 sq. feet of interior space which feels spacious with easy flow traffic pattern and a big living room. This home features a large front window offering great lighting and viewing of the great neighborhood.



You must see for yourself this beautiful cozy home!

Whether you're enjoying coffee while relaxing in the large living room or preparing a great family meal in the large kitchen this home is perfect for any renter!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.