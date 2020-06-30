All apartments in Charlotte
4810 Meadowridge Drive

4810 Meadowridge Drive
Location

4810 Meadowridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
JUST REDUCED! ***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous 2 story brick traditional with charm in the popular s/d of Sturnbridge! 4 BR, 2 and a half BA, move-in ready for new residents! Newly renovated with new flooring, kitchen with ss appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Sunny living room with fireplace and plenty of natural light. Upper level has 4 spacious BR including master with ensuite BA. Beautiful backyard includes large deck off the back of home, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. This home is one that you will want to put on your list to see. Centrally located between Southpark Mall & Carolina Place Mall...and close to Ballantyne! Come by today to self show. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renters insurance required.

High school: South Mecklenburg High School

Middle school: Quail Hollow Middle School

Elementary school: Smithfield Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Meadowridge Drive have any available units?
4810 Meadowridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Meadowridge Drive have?
Some of 4810 Meadowridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Meadowridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Meadowridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Meadowridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4810 Meadowridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4810 Meadowridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4810 Meadowridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4810 Meadowridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Meadowridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Meadowridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4810 Meadowridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Meadowridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4810 Meadowridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Meadowridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Meadowridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

