4810 Meadowridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

JUST REDUCED! ***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous 2 story brick traditional with charm in the popular s/d of Sturnbridge! 4 BR, 2 and a half BA, move-in ready for new residents! Newly renovated with new flooring, kitchen with ss appliances, breakfast bar, granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Sunny living room with fireplace and plenty of natural light. Upper level has 4 spacious BR including master with ensuite BA. Beautiful backyard includes large deck off the back of home, perfect for outdoor enjoyment. This home is one that you will want to put on your list to see. Centrally located between Southpark Mall & Carolina Place Mall...and close to Ballantyne! Come by today to self show. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renters insurance required.



High school: South Mecklenburg High School



Middle school: Quail Hollow Middle School



Elementary school: Smithfield Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.