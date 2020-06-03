All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4808 Walden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4808 Walden Court
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

4808 Walden Court

4808 Walden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Beverly Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4808 Walden Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous brick home in Laurelwood in the heart of South Park, just renovated in 2018 with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Home features refinished hardwoods, new open plan kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, updated fixtures throughout, spacious bedrooms, and renovated bathrooms. Amazing location in walking distance to all that South Park offers! Large back yard with beautiful outdoor patio/grilling area. Many windows creates a bright and comfortable home. Single car garage with lots of storage. Sharon Elementary, AG Middle and Myers Park HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 Walden Court have any available units?
4808 Walden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 Walden Court have?
Some of 4808 Walden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 Walden Court currently offering any rent specials?
4808 Walden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 Walden Court pet-friendly?
No, 4808 Walden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4808 Walden Court offer parking?
Yes, 4808 Walden Court offers parking.
Does 4808 Walden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4808 Walden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 Walden Court have a pool?
No, 4808 Walden Court does not have a pool.
Does 4808 Walden Court have accessible units?
No, 4808 Walden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 Walden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4808 Walden Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte