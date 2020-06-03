4808 Walden Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous brick home in Laurelwood in the heart of South Park, just renovated in 2018 with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Home features refinished hardwoods, new open plan kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, updated fixtures throughout, spacious bedrooms, and renovated bathrooms. Amazing location in walking distance to all that South Park offers! Large back yard with beautiful outdoor patio/grilling area. Many windows creates a bright and comfortable home. Single car garage with lots of storage. Sharon Elementary, AG Middle and Myers Park HS.