4804 Spring Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large condo located just one flight of stairs up on the second floor. Two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full bathrooms. Newer flooring and paint throughout entire unit. Enormous living room has wide windows which lets in tons of natural light. Living room abuts the dining area that has balcony access by sliding glass doors which could extend your dining experience. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and plenty of countertop space for meal prep. New refrigerator is provided. Breakfast area overlooks the balcony and accesses the laundry closet with new washer and dryer. 2nd bathroom is accessible from hallway and from second bedroom. Master suite is so roomy and has a walk-in closet. Master bathroom has sunken garden tub/shower to relax in. Storage closet is located on balcony. Balcony provides quiet tree covered views. Convenient to public transportation, Hickory Grove, Oakhurst, Cotswold and more! Pet must be less than 25lbs.