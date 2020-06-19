All apartments in Charlotte
4804 Spring Lake Drive

4804 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Spring Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large condo located just one flight of stairs up on the second floor. Two spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full bathrooms. Newer flooring and paint throughout entire unit. Enormous living room has wide windows which lets in tons of natural light. Living room abuts the dining area that has balcony access by sliding glass doors which could extend your dining experience. Kitchen has lots of cabinets for storage and plenty of countertop space for meal prep. New refrigerator is provided. Breakfast area overlooks the balcony and accesses the laundry closet with new washer and dryer. 2nd bathroom is accessible from hallway and from second bedroom. Master suite is so roomy and has a walk-in closet. Master bathroom has sunken garden tub/shower to relax in. Storage closet is located on balcony. Balcony provides quiet tree covered views. Convenient to public transportation, Hickory Grove, Oakhurst, Cotswold and more! Pet must be less than 25lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Spring Lake Drive have any available units?
4804 Spring Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Spring Lake Drive have?
Some of 4804 Spring Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Spring Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Spring Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Spring Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Spring Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Spring Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 4804 Spring Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4804 Spring Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 Spring Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Spring Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4804 Spring Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Spring Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4804 Spring Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Spring Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Spring Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
