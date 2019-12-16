All apartments in Charlotte
4762 Grier Farm Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4762 Grier Farm Lane

4762 Grier Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4762 Grier Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Master suite down with a walk-in closet, storage closet, garden tub and dual vanity. The 2-story living room includes a skylight and double-sided fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast area and ample cabinet space. A loft and 2 bedrooms with a dual bath are located up. Other features include a screened-in patio, 2-car garage and access to the community pool and gym. Close to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation! Easy access to I-485 & a Light Rail Park and Ride station!
One pet under 30 pounds welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 Grier Farm Lane have any available units?
4762 Grier Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4762 Grier Farm Lane have?
Some of 4762 Grier Farm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4762 Grier Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4762 Grier Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 Grier Farm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4762 Grier Farm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4762 Grier Farm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4762 Grier Farm Lane offers parking.
Does 4762 Grier Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4762 Grier Farm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 Grier Farm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4762 Grier Farm Lane has a pool.
Does 4762 Grier Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 4762 Grier Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 Grier Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4762 Grier Farm Lane has units with dishwashers.

