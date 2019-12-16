4762 Grier Farm Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Master suite down with a walk-in closet, storage closet, garden tub and dual vanity. The 2-story living room includes a skylight and double-sided fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast area and ample cabinet space. A loft and 2 bedrooms with a dual bath are located up. Other features include a screened-in patio, 2-car garage and access to the community pool and gym. Close to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation! Easy access to I-485 & a Light Rail Park and Ride station!

One pet under 30 pounds welcome.