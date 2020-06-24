All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4720 Gilmore Drive

4720 Gilmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Gilmore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Brick Ranch Home in Popular Madison Park! - Located in Madison Park is this beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home, with a living room, dining room, and den! Dark hardwoods throughout the home. Open floor plan with living room connecting to the dining room. Two fireplace locations, with one in the living room, and one in the den. Plenty of space for entertaining your guests. The kitchen is equipped with tile floors, a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Eating area in the kitchen as well. Tile flooring in both bathrooms, and beautiful vanities! Laundry room off of the kitchen, washer, and dryer are included. Good sized fenced in backyard with a brick patio. Home is located within minutes of the Light Rail, South Park, Uptown, and so much more!

Call us today to schedule a tour of this great home!

(RLNE4567272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Gilmore Drive have any available units?
4720 Gilmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Gilmore Drive have?
Some of 4720 Gilmore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Gilmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Gilmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Gilmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Gilmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4720 Gilmore Drive offer parking?
No, 4720 Gilmore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4720 Gilmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 Gilmore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Gilmore Drive have a pool?
No, 4720 Gilmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Gilmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4720 Gilmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Gilmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Gilmore Drive has units with dishwashers.
