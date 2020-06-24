4720 Gilmore Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Brick Ranch Home in Popular Madison Park! - Located in Madison Park is this beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home, with a living room, dining room, and den! Dark hardwoods throughout the home. Open floor plan with living room connecting to the dining room. Two fireplace locations, with one in the living room, and one in the den. Plenty of space for entertaining your guests. The kitchen is equipped with tile floors, a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Eating area in the kitchen as well. Tile flooring in both bathrooms, and beautiful vanities! Laundry room off of the kitchen, washer, and dryer are included. Good sized fenced in backyard with a brick patio. Home is located within minutes of the Light Rail, South Park, Uptown, and so much more!



Call us today to schedule a tour of this great home!



(RLNE4567272)