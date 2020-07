Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FOR OCTOBER 1ST OCCUPANCY. Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath brick ranch home on flat lot with expansive deck. Walk to South Park Mall in a jiffy, Starbucks, and lots more. Perfect setting and location and beautiful interior updates as well. Master suite has been added including updated master bath. Kitchen area open to family room and sunny Florida room. This house has so much warmth and character that you will feel right at home!