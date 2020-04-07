4716 Elder Avenue

Amenities

2 Bedroom charming bungalow in desirable Oakhurst. Kitchen has Gas cooktop, granite counters, and recently replaced cabinets. Updated Bath, roof, HVAC, & windows - even has a tankless water heater. Carport and driveway for parking. Large Flat Lot with Fenced Backyard. Washer/Dryer included. Convenient to Restaurants and Shopping. Take advantage of all Oakhurst has to offer like the nearby Common Market, upcoming Oakhurst on Monroe retail center, beautiful tree-lined streets, and just minutes to Uptown, Plaza Midwood, & Cotswold.



$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply