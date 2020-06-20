4625 Carmel Vista Lane

Amenities

Large ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with fenced back yard. 2-car garage in rear with great yard for play and entertainment. Front entry leads into the sun filled living room off of your formal dinning area and spacious kitchen with island. Kitchen features all major appliances including a double oven. Front 3 bedrooms are greatly sized and sunroom off of bedroom 2 and 3 that can be an extra space to expand the bedrooms. Back family room features a stone fireplace for a great accent to the area. Master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet with built in storage and shelving. Master on-suite set with separate dual vanity sinks. Grand rec room in the back of home offers great entertainment space, storage and office spaces. Hardwood floors through main home and bedrooms, carpet located in rec room area. Great natural light throughout and over 3,000 square feet to shine into. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.