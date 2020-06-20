All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

4625 Carmel Vista Lane

4625 Carmel Vista Lane · (704) 414-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4625 Carmel Vista Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with fenced back yard. 2-car garage in rear with great yard for play and entertainment. Front entry leads into the sun filled living room off of your formal dinning area and spacious kitchen with island. Kitchen features all major appliances including a double oven. Front 3 bedrooms are greatly sized and sunroom off of bedroom 2 and 3 that can be an extra space to expand the bedrooms. Back family room features a stone fireplace for a great accent to the area. Master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet with built in storage and shelving. Master on-suite set with separate dual vanity sinks. Grand rec room in the back of home offers great entertainment space, storage and office spaces. Hardwood floors through main home and bedrooms, carpet located in rec room area. Great natural light throughout and over 3,000 square feet to shine into. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Carmel Vista Lane have any available units?
4625 Carmel Vista Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 Carmel Vista Lane have?
Some of 4625 Carmel Vista Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Carmel Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Carmel Vista Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Carmel Vista Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4625 Carmel Vista Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4625 Carmel Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Carmel Vista Lane does offer parking.
Does 4625 Carmel Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Carmel Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Carmel Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 4625 Carmel Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Carmel Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 4625 Carmel Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Carmel Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 Carmel Vista Lane has units with dishwashers.
