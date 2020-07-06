4624 Collingham Drive

Amenities

Fabulous Energy efficient 3 BR SINGLE FAMILY SMARTHOME in the Brand New community Haywyck Meadows in Steel Creek area, close to outlet mall and shopping center. Easy access from I-485 and convenient to Uptown Charlotte. Open concept floor plan, LVP/hardwood floors in the living room/den, family room, kitchen. Spacious kitchen with granite countertop, large center island with breakfast bar, all SS appliances - gas range, microwave, refrigerator. Dining area, open family room with gas fireplace & ceiling fan. Large master suite with tray ceiling. Master bath with dual vanity and tile surround shower. bedroom 2 and 3 are spacious as well. Front load washer/dryer. Ring doorbell, wifi enabled front porch switches, wifi enabled garage door, wifi home thermostat, 2" blinds. Rear covered porch and large level backyard for all your outside entertainment. Community with clubhouse and swimming pool. House ready to move-in now. small pets ok. Apply Online