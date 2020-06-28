All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

4620 Quinton Lane

4620 Quinton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Quinton Ln, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious hometown with lots of natural light and very perfect and convenient location! Easy access to I-77, I-85 and I-485. Easy commute to University area, TIAA CREF, Wachovia, Concord Mills mall, Northlake mall, and other work places in North Charlotte and Uptown. Walking distance to your preferred grocery shopping (Harris Teeter, Food Lion, ALDI, Publix). Plus Gas station, Novant and Atrium Healthcare networks and many restaurants, bars, salons, financial centers and pharmacy!

3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Hardwood in 1st floor and carpet in second floor. Access to community swimming pool and fitness center.
The property has one car garage and water is included in the rent!

Please come and see as this is a very comfortable place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Quinton Lane have any available units?
4620 Quinton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Quinton Lane have?
Some of 4620 Quinton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Quinton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Quinton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Quinton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4620 Quinton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4620 Quinton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Quinton Lane offers parking.
Does 4620 Quinton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Quinton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Quinton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4620 Quinton Lane has a pool.
Does 4620 Quinton Lane have accessible units?
No, 4620 Quinton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Quinton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Quinton Lane has units with dishwashers.
