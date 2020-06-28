4620 Quinton Lane

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious hometown with lots of natural light and very perfect and convenient location! Easy access to I-77, I-85 and I-485. Easy commute to University area, TIAA CREF, Wachovia, Concord Mills mall, Northlake mall, and other work places in North Charlotte and Uptown. Walking distance to your preferred grocery shopping (Harris Teeter, Food Lion, ALDI, Publix). Plus Gas station, Novant and Atrium Healthcare networks and many restaurants, bars, salons, financial centers and pharmacy!



3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Hardwood in 1st floor and carpet in second floor. Access to community swimming pool and fitness center.

The property has one car garage and water is included in the rent!



Please come and see as this is a very comfortable place.