Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D

4605 Hedgemore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Hedgemore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
4605 Hedgemore Drive - One of the most ideally located homes in Charlotte! Blocks from Park Road shopping center, Montford restaurants and entertainment, but nestled unto the quiet Park Place community. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout main level. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Special order stainless steel fridge is on the way. Should be in by August 1st. Big living room with a full wall of built-in shelves, adjacent to dining room/area. Half bath downstairs and coat closet for extra storage. Two big bedrooms upstairs, both with extra large closets that span an entire wall. Adjoining bathroom with two vanities, granite countertops and door in between for privacy. Fully fenced, private patio with big storage unit and treed view. You can hear Little Sugar Creek from the outdoor living space- so relaxing and private. Community pool too!

Left on Billy Graham Pkwy, Continue on to W Woodlawn Rd, Right on Park Rd, Left on Abbey Pl, Right on Hedgemore Drive

(RLNE3272116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D have any available units?
4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D have?
Some of 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D offer parking?
No, 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D has a pool.
Does 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D have accessible units?
No, 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
