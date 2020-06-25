4605 Hedgemore Drive Unit D

Amenities

4605 Hedgemore Drive - One of the most ideally located homes in Charlotte! Blocks from Park Road shopping center, Montford restaurants and entertainment, but nestled unto the quiet Park Place community. Luxury vinyl plank floors throughout main level. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Special order stainless steel fridge is on the way. Should be in by August 1st. Big living room with a full wall of built-in shelves, adjacent to dining room/area. Half bath downstairs and coat closet for extra storage. Two big bedrooms upstairs, both with extra large closets that span an entire wall. Adjoining bathroom with two vanities, granite countertops and door in between for privacy. Fully fenced, private patio with big storage unit and treed view. You can hear Little Sugar Creek from the outdoor living space- so relaxing and private. Community pool too!



Left on Billy Graham Pkwy, Continue on to W Woodlawn Rd, Right on Park Rd, Left on Abbey Pl, Right on Hedgemore Drive



(RLNE3272116)