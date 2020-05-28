4583 Woodlark Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cotswold Homes 2 bed, 1 bath ranch townhome/condo - AVAILABLE 12.5.18 (Cotswold Homes complex- behind Harris Teeter)



Don't miss this 2 bedroom 1 bath end/unit townhome/condo in the desirable Cotswold area . Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Updated countertops/flooring. Hardwood floors thru out. Updated bathroom. Central air and gas heat. Water and sewer included in rent. Plantation blinds. Desirable unit within walking distance to the Cotswold shopping center, Harris Teeter Grocery and restaurants yet nestled away from the road inside the lush and expansive natural area. 5-10 minutes drive to Uptown or Southpark.



Qualifications: 1- Please do drive by area in advance before calling for appointment. 2- Monthly income should be 3 x monthly rent or at least $3750/mo. 3- Good rental history last 12-24 months that can be verified. 4- No serious criminal issue in background check



NO SMOKING/ PLEASE CALL FOR PET POLICY

HOMEOWNER REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE



Directions: From Wendover turn left onto Randolph Rd., right onto S. Sharon Amity Rd., take 1st right onto Woodlark Lane.



(RLNE3410107)