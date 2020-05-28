All apartments in Charlotte
4583 Woodlark Ln
4583 Woodlark Ln

Location

4583 Woodlark Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Cotswold Homes 2 bed, 1 bath ranch townhome/condo - AVAILABLE 12.5.18 (Cotswold Homes complex- behind Harris Teeter)

Don't miss this 2 bedroom 1 bath end/unit townhome/condo in the desirable Cotswold area . Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Updated countertops/flooring. Hardwood floors thru out. Updated bathroom. Central air and gas heat. Water and sewer included in rent. Plantation blinds. Desirable unit within walking distance to the Cotswold shopping center, Harris Teeter Grocery and restaurants yet nestled away from the road inside the lush and expansive natural area. 5-10 minutes drive to Uptown or Southpark.

Qualifications: 1- Please do drive by area in advance before calling for appointment. 2- Monthly income should be 3 x monthly rent or at least $3750/mo. 3- Good rental history last 12-24 months that can be verified. 4- No serious criminal issue in background check

NO SMOKING/ PLEASE CALL FOR PET POLICY
HOMEOWNER REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE

Directions: From Wendover turn left onto Randolph Rd., right onto S. Sharon Amity Rd., take 1st right onto Woodlark Lane.

(RLNE3410107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4583 Woodlark Ln have any available units?
4583 Woodlark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4583 Woodlark Ln have?
Some of 4583 Woodlark Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4583 Woodlark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4583 Woodlark Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4583 Woodlark Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4583 Woodlark Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4583 Woodlark Ln offer parking?
No, 4583 Woodlark Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4583 Woodlark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4583 Woodlark Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4583 Woodlark Ln have a pool?
No, 4583 Woodlark Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4583 Woodlark Ln have accessible units?
No, 4583 Woodlark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4583 Woodlark Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4583 Woodlark Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
