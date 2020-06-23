All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
4550 Bradbury Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

4550 Bradbury Drive

4550 Bradbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4550 Bradbury Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Meticulous, mid-century brick ranch. Exposed floor to ceiling windows, large open floor plan. Everything has been totally remodeled. Hardwoods throughout; ceramic tile in new bathrooms. All new appliances: sinks, tub, shower, toilets, interior doors, light fixtures. Two wood-burning fireplaces in LR & den. Oversized BRs. Moisture-proof crawl space. Extra large storage shed; new deck. Large, fenced-in backyard. Perfect remodel in convenient Madison Park.*** All rooms have been recently painted in neutral colors ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 Bradbury Drive have any available units?
4550 Bradbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 Bradbury Drive have?
Some of 4550 Bradbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 Bradbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4550 Bradbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 Bradbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4550 Bradbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4550 Bradbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4550 Bradbury Drive offers parking.
Does 4550 Bradbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 Bradbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 Bradbury Drive have a pool?
No, 4550 Bradbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4550 Bradbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4550 Bradbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 Bradbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4550 Bradbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
