4550 Bradbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Meticulous, mid-century brick ranch. Exposed floor to ceiling windows, large open floor plan. Everything has been totally remodeled. Hardwoods throughout; ceramic tile in new bathrooms. All new appliances: sinks, tub, shower, toilets, interior doors, light fixtures. Two wood-burning fireplaces in LR & den. Oversized BRs. Moisture-proof crawl space. Extra large storage shed; new deck. Large, fenced-in backyard. Perfect remodel in convenient Madison Park.*** All rooms have been recently painted in neutral colors ***