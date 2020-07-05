All apartments in Charlotte
4532 Craigmoss Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:42 PM

4532 Craigmoss Lane

Location

4532 Craigmoss Lane, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Situated in The Village of Prestwick in the Berewick subdivision, this beautiful brick-accented townhome offers an outstanding location!

This comfortable floorplan features an open living space with a family room and dining area. The kitchen overlooks the living space. Perfect for entertaining! Crown molding and arched entries add a touch of luxury to the space! The kitchen features all major appliances, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar.

The master suite, accented with a cathedral ceiling, is spacious and features a private bath. The spa-like master bath features a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the upstairs. Washer/dryer remain in home for tenant use.

An open patio provides the perfect spot to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine or grill up a great dinner! Lawncare is provided and included in the rent.

Community perks include a pool and a gym!

Located just off Steele Creek Road, walk to local shops and dining across the street! Enjoy the Tanger Outlets just around the corner! Minutes from shops and dining at Ayrsley. Only a short drive to all the excitement at Carolina Place Mall. Enjoy a round of golf at Harry L. Jones Sr. Golf Course. Love Lake Wylie? Enjoy hours of recreation on and off the lake at McDowell Nature Preserve.

Easy access to I-485, I-77 and I-85, and minutes from Uptown!

Pets conditional.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 877-751-1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

