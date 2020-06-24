4525 Ridgeley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brookfield 3 Bedroom House! - This charming 3 bedroom/1 bathroom brick home with new vinyl flooring in the living room, kitchen, dining room and bathrooms. New carpet in all bedrooms and nice laundry area with built in cabinets and lots of space. It is conveniently located just off of Brookshire Blvd and I-85 for an easy commute and near restaurants, parks and shopping. This home has plenty of yard space parking in the driveway. A must see!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4751761)