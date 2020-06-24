All apartments in Charlotte
4525 Ridgeley Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

4525 Ridgeley Drive

4525 Ridgeley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Ridgeley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brookfield 3 Bedroom House! - This charming 3 bedroom/1 bathroom brick home with new vinyl flooring in the living room, kitchen, dining room and bathrooms. New carpet in all bedrooms and nice laundry area with built in cabinets and lots of space. It is conveniently located just off of Brookshire Blvd and I-85 for an easy commute and near restaurants, parks and shopping. This home has plenty of yard space parking in the driveway. A must see!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Ridgeley Drive have any available units?
4525 Ridgeley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Ridgeley Drive have?
Some of 4525 Ridgeley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Ridgeley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Ridgeley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Ridgeley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Ridgeley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4525 Ridgeley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Ridgeley Drive offers parking.
Does 4525 Ridgeley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Ridgeley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Ridgeley Drive have a pool?
No, 4525 Ridgeley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Ridgeley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4525 Ridgeley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Ridgeley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Ridgeley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
