Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remarkable End-unit Townhome located in the Berewick Community. Home features an open floor plan, two-story great room, Master bedroom on main level with an additional 2 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Townhome abuts community area for extra open space and includes a fenced in patio area. Close to shopping, restaurants, with easy access to the airport and interstates.