Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed/ 2.0 bath ranch in popular Shamrock Windsor Park area. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a fenced in backyard. Fresh paint and new laminate flooring throughout will add to the fresh start you are looking for. Pet friendly and close to Noda, Plaza Midwood, and uptown. Come take a look today!

Chris 704-737-0381

Chris.snyder@riverstonenc.com