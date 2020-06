Amenities

dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities

Very well maintained condo unit in the Sharon Chase Community. This unit features a spacious living room, large dining and breakfast area that is equipped with additional bar style seating. Dishwasher and fridge included. Large bedrooms and master bedroom is equipped with it's own private bath. This unit has been freshly painted throughout with great neutral colors. Not to mention the beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout the unit! Come tour today as this unit will not last long!