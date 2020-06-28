All apartments in Charlotte
4509 Cades Cove Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:50 PM

4509 Cades Cove Drive

4509 Cades Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4509 Cades Cove Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Steele Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Cades Cove Drive have any available units?
4509 Cades Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4509 Cades Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Cades Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Cades Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 Cades Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4509 Cades Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 4509 Cades Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4509 Cades Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Cades Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Cades Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 4509 Cades Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Cades Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 4509 Cades Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Cades Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Cades Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 Cades Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4509 Cades Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
