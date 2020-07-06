All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4506 Merryvale Forest Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

4506 Merryvale Forest Drive

4506 Merryvale Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4506 Merryvale Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a front porch area, open floor plan, and stainless steel appliances as well as granite counter tops. It is located in the charming Lakewood Ridge Community which is close to walking trails, the US National Whitewater Center, the I-485 loop, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and uptown Charlotte. Pets optional.From I-85 S, take exit 32 for Little Rock Road. Keep right at the fork to continue toward Little Rock Road. Turn right onto Little Rock Road. Turn left onto David Avenue. Turn left onto Eagle Peak Drive. Turn right onto Crossridge Road. Turn left onto Sullins Road, Turn right onto Pawtuckett Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive have any available units?
4506 Merryvale Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive have?
Some of 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Merryvale Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 Merryvale Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte