4506 Merryvale Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a front porch area, open floor plan, and stainless steel appliances as well as granite counter tops. It is located in the charming Lakewood Ridge Community which is close to walking trails, the US National Whitewater Center, the I-485 loop, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and uptown Charlotte. Pets optional.From I-85 S, take exit 32 for Little Rock Road. Keep right at the fork to continue toward Little Rock Road. Turn right onto Little Rock Road. Turn left onto David Avenue. Turn left onto Eagle Peak Drive. Turn right onto Crossridge Road. Turn left onto Sullins Road, Turn right onto Pawtuckett Road.