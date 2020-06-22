All apartments in Charlotte
4431 Brandie Glen Road

Location

4431 Brandie Glen Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,539 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to exec

(RLNE5182917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 Brandie Glen Road have any available units?
4431 Brandie Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 Brandie Glen Road have?
Some of 4431 Brandie Glen Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 Brandie Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
4431 Brandie Glen Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 Brandie Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 Brandie Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 4431 Brandie Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 4431 Brandie Glen Road does offer parking.
Does 4431 Brandie Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 Brandie Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 Brandie Glen Road have a pool?
Yes, 4431 Brandie Glen Road has a pool.
Does 4431 Brandie Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 4431 Brandie Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 Brandie Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 Brandie Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
