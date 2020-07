Amenities

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the University area. Neutral paint throughout. This home features master bedroom on the main level, loft and 2 bedrooms upstairs, kitchen appliances for courtesy use, and a fenced backyard. Call today - this house won't last long!



*No Pets



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Security Deposit: $1,400

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.