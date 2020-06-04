4411 Columbine Court

Amenities

Enjoy all that SouthPark has to offer with this regal two story brick townhome. Less than a two minute drive to South Park Mall, and within walking distance to a variety of retail and dining options including Fresh Market and Foxcroft wine. Hints of southern charm throughout with built-in bookshelves, framed fireplace, and a functional layout. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and stunning recently renovated master bathroom featuring dual sink vanity and spacious wood paneled walk-in shower. Outdoor back patio excellent for hosting. Make this south park beauty yours while you can!