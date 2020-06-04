All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 3 2020 at 1:12 PM

4411 Columbine Court

4411 Columbine Court · No Longer Available
Location

4411 Columbine Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
To view other home available and apply please visit
www.rentbottomline.com.

SPECIAL ALERT! Move in by 4/30/2020 and pay a reduced deposit!!

Enjoy all that SouthPark has to offer with this regal two story brick townhome. Less than a two minute drive to South Park Mall, and within walking distance to a variety of retail and dining options including Fresh Market and Foxcroft wine. Hints of southern charm throughout with built-in bookshelves, framed fireplace, and a functional layout. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and stunning recently renovated master bathroom featuring dual sink vanity and spacious wood paneled walk-in shower. Outdoor back patio excellent for hosting. Make this south park beauty yours while you can!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 Columbine Court have any available units?
4411 Columbine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 Columbine Court have?
Some of 4411 Columbine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 Columbine Court currently offering any rent specials?
4411 Columbine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 Columbine Court pet-friendly?
No, 4411 Columbine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4411 Columbine Court offer parking?
No, 4411 Columbine Court does not offer parking.
Does 4411 Columbine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 Columbine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 Columbine Court have a pool?
No, 4411 Columbine Court does not have a pool.
Does 4411 Columbine Court have accessible units?
No, 4411 Columbine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 Columbine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 Columbine Court does not have units with dishwashers.

