Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

4410 Lenox Hill Place

4410 Lenox Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Lenox Hill Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4410 Lenox Hill Place Charlotte, NC 28269 - Available 8/1/19. This 4 bed / 2.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac in the Hayden Commons neighborhood. The hardwood foyer leads to an open, carpeted living room and an eat-in kitchen equipped with appliances (oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher) abundant cabinet and counter space with an island. The formal dining room is just off the kitchen. Upstairs the spacious master suite offers a private bath with a dual sink vanity, garden tub and walk-in closet. Built in 1999 this home offers approx. 1950 sq ft. of living space and comes with gas heat and central air. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking.

Directions: I-85 North toward Concord. Take Exit 46B Mallard Creek Church Rd. West. Merge onto West Mallard Creek Church Rd. Becomes Prosperity Church Rd. Turn right on Baskerville Ave. Turn right onto Lenox Hill.

(RLNE1947215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Lenox Hill Place have any available units?
4410 Lenox Hill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Lenox Hill Place have?
Some of 4410 Lenox Hill Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Lenox Hill Place currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Lenox Hill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Lenox Hill Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4410 Lenox Hill Place is pet friendly.
Does 4410 Lenox Hill Place offer parking?
No, 4410 Lenox Hill Place does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Lenox Hill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 Lenox Hill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Lenox Hill Place have a pool?
No, 4410 Lenox Hill Place does not have a pool.
Does 4410 Lenox Hill Place have accessible units?
No, 4410 Lenox Hill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Lenox Hill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 Lenox Hill Place has units with dishwashers.
