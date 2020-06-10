Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4410 Lenox Hill Place Charlotte, NC 28269 - Available 8/1/19. This 4 bed / 2.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac in the Hayden Commons neighborhood. The hardwood foyer leads to an open, carpeted living room and an eat-in kitchen equipped with appliances (oven/range, refrigerator and dishwasher) abundant cabinet and counter space with an island. The formal dining room is just off the kitchen. Upstairs the spacious master suite offers a private bath with a dual sink vanity, garden tub and walk-in closet. Built in 1999 this home offers approx. 1950 sq ft. of living space and comes with gas heat and central air. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking.



Directions: I-85 North toward Concord. Take Exit 46B Mallard Creek Church Rd. West. Merge onto West Mallard Creek Church Rd. Becomes Prosperity Church Rd. Turn right on Baskerville Ave. Turn right onto Lenox Hill.



(RLNE1947215)