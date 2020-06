Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in this desirable region of North Charlotte. This quaint townhome is located right off WT Harris, and minutes from Uptown, dining, and and major interstates. It features soaring wood floors throughout the main living area, upgraded stainless steel appliances, custom 2 inch blinds, and a patio in the back, perfect for entertaining. Contact us today for a viewing!