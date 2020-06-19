435 S Tryon Street

Amenities
Stunning luxury unit in the very sought after and exclusive Ratcliffe. The Ratcliffe sits right in the heart of Uptown
Charlotte walkable to the park, theatre, museum, restaurants, and office buildings (Duke, Three Wells, etc.). This unit boasts tons of upgrades, custom built walk-in closet in master, jacuzzi tub, a great terrace with a gorgeous view of the city, and so much more. This is one of if not the best view of "The Green" in the building! New floors, New High End Appliances, New HVAC, and New water heater. Washer/Dryer included. Application fee $50 for credit check/person. Units at the Ratcliffe rarely become available, so request a private tour today!