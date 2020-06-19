All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 435 S Tryon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
435 S Tryon Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

435 S Tryon Street

435 South Tryon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Second Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

435 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Stunning luxury unit in the very sought after and exclusive Ratcliffe. The Ratcliffe sits right in the heart of Uptown
Charlotte walkable to the park, theatre, museum, restaurants, and office buildings (Duke, Three Wells, etc.). This unit boasts tons of upgrades, custom built walk-in closet in master, jacuzzi tub, a great terrace with a gorgeous view of the city, and so much more. This is one of if not the best view of "The Green" in the building! New floors, New High End Appliances, New HVAC, and New water heater. Washer/Dryer included. Application fee $50 for credit check/person. Units at the Ratcliffe rarely become available, so request a private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 S Tryon Street have any available units?
435 S Tryon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 S Tryon Street have?
Some of 435 S Tryon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 S Tryon Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 S Tryon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 S Tryon Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 S Tryon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 435 S Tryon Street offer parking?
No, 435 S Tryon Street does not offer parking.
Does 435 S Tryon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 S Tryon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 S Tryon Street have a pool?
No, 435 S Tryon Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 S Tryon Street have accessible units?
No, 435 S Tryon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 S Tryon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 S Tryon Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte