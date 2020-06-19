435 S Tryon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Stunning luxury unit in the very sought after and exclusive Ratcliffe. The Ratcliffe sits right in the heart of Uptown

Charlotte walkable to the park, theatre, museum, restaurants, and office buildings (Duke, Three Wells, etc.). This unit boasts tons of upgrades, custom built walk-in closet in master, jacuzzi tub, a great terrace with a gorgeous view of the city, and so much more. This is one of if not the best view of "The Green" in the building! New floors, New High End Appliances, New HVAC, and New water heater. Washer/Dryer included. Application fee $50 for credit check/person. Units at the Ratcliffe rarely become available, so request a private tour today!