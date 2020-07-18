All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4335 C Hathaway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4335 C Hathaway Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 12:15 AM

4335 C Hathaway Street

4335 Hathaway St · (704) 593-1102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4335 Hathaway St, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Story, 2 bedroom, condominium in sought after Cotswold location. Open living and dining area with wood floors. Neutral colors. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Granite tile counter tops! Lots of cabinet and counter space. Utility room with a stack washer and dryer as a bonus! 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Located in "Cotswold on Walker " Easy access to Interstate I-277 for a quick commute to uptown Charlotte.
Sorry, No Pets, No Smoking. Lease for 12 months, 18 or 24. Face masks will be required to tour this home. Must follow the State of North Carolina and CDC Coronavirus recommendations and guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 C Hathaway Street have any available units?
4335 C Hathaway Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4335 C Hathaway Street have?
Some of 4335 C Hathaway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 C Hathaway Street currently offering any rent specials?
4335 C Hathaway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 C Hathaway Street pet-friendly?
No, 4335 C Hathaway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4335 C Hathaway Street offer parking?
No, 4335 C Hathaway Street does not offer parking.
Does 4335 C Hathaway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4335 C Hathaway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 C Hathaway Street have a pool?
No, 4335 C Hathaway Street does not have a pool.
Does 4335 C Hathaway Street have accessible units?
No, 4335 C Hathaway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 C Hathaway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4335 C Hathaway Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4335 C Hathaway Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity