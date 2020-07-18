4335 C Hathaway Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

2 Story, 2 bedroom, condominium in sought after Cotswold location. Open living and dining area with wood floors. Neutral colors. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Granite tile counter tops! Lots of cabinet and counter space. Utility room with a stack washer and dryer as a bonus! 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Located in "Cotswold on Walker " Easy access to Interstate I-277 for a quick commute to uptown Charlotte.

Sorry, No Pets, No Smoking. Lease for 12 months, 18 or 24. Face masks will be required to tour this home. Must follow the State of North Carolina and CDC Coronavirus recommendations and guidelines.