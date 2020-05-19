All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 25 2020 at 11:17 PM

4327 Castlewood

4327 Castlewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4327 Castlewood Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashbrook - Clawson Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
1/2 off first full month's rent!! $200 gift card if you lease by 3/15!!!
Charming ranch style home with original hardwoods, featuring 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The full bath has been recently renovated! The interior has been freshly painted throughout. The sunroom overlooks the SPACIOUS fenced in, wooded/private backyard with a patio and fire pit (with plenty of room for a pool)! Great school district and close to Montford, Park Road Shopping Center and the Light Rail! Don't miss out on this wonderful home in a HOT area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Castlewood have any available units?
4327 Castlewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4327 Castlewood have?
Some of 4327 Castlewood's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Castlewood currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Castlewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Castlewood pet-friendly?
No, 4327 Castlewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4327 Castlewood offer parking?
No, 4327 Castlewood does not offer parking.
Does 4327 Castlewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4327 Castlewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Castlewood have a pool?
Yes, 4327 Castlewood has a pool.
Does 4327 Castlewood have accessible units?
No, 4327 Castlewood does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Castlewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 4327 Castlewood does not have units with dishwashers.

