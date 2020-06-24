4321 Satterwythe Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous Gated Estate in a great Charlotte location, tucked in a private yet convenient lane off the cul-de-sac! This immaculate 5 bed/ 3.5 bath Estate has been newly updated and sits on almost 6 wooded, fenced acres. The home features a library/ music room, spacious living room, radiant sun room overlooking a grand patio, wooded backyard, and gazebo. Large chef's kitchen has commercial grade appliances including sub-zero refrigerator/ freezer, Wolf gas stove with griddle, GE Profile double oven with warmer, GE Microwave, and KitchenAid dishwasher, granite countertops, large island, breakfast nook and extends to the formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Private, carpeted master suite on the ground level. The master bath has a spa tub, separate shower and separate sinks with vanity. The master suite also features a huge walk in closet with custom-built shelves and cabinets.



Grand entrance with the main staircase in the foyer, plus a secondary staircase off the kitchen. Several flat screen TVs are mounted throughout the house. Upstairs offers a large open bonus room plus 4 more bedrooms, including a secondary master suite plus 2 bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath. Another spacious area can serve as an office, hobby room, or 6th bedroom. An upstairs chute conveniently connects to the laundry room, boasting ample storage cabinets with washer and dryer hookup. The main home has a spacious 2 car garage. Electronic security gate can be controlled from the main house or remotes, security system throughout.



In addition to the main house, you have the option to lease "the Keepers House," an impressive detached 6 bay garage with a fully finished interior including a charming kitchen, half bath, and entertaining area. Upstairs is a studio apartment, and a secondary staircase leads to additional space for an office, workshop, studio, or storage. This extraordinary detached garage is brick exterior, wood paneled interior, radiant heated floors!, you must see to believe.



This gated, private estate home is tucked on 6 wooded acres with very easy access to I-485, uptown Charlotte, CLT international airport, quality hospitals and healthcare, restaurants, shopping, and all amenities. Landscaping and grounds keeping included in the rent. Applicants must apply and be pre approved before a walk through is possible.

