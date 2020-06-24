All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4321 Satterwythe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4321 Satterwythe Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

4321 Satterwythe Lane

4321 Satterwythe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4321 Satterwythe Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Gated Estate in a great Charlotte location, tucked in a private yet convenient lane off the cul-de-sac! This immaculate 5 bed/ 3.5 bath Estate has been newly updated and sits on almost 6 wooded, fenced acres. The home features a library/ music room, spacious living room, radiant sun room overlooking a grand patio, wooded backyard, and gazebo. Large chef's kitchen has commercial grade appliances including sub-zero refrigerator/ freezer, Wolf gas stove with griddle, GE Profile double oven with warmer, GE Microwave, and KitchenAid dishwasher, granite countertops, large island, breakfast nook and extends to the formal dining room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Private, carpeted master suite on the ground level. The master bath has a spa tub, separate shower and separate sinks with vanity. The master suite also features a huge walk in closet with custom-built shelves and cabinets.

Grand entrance with the main staircase in the foyer, plus a secondary staircase off the kitchen. Several flat screen TVs are mounted throughout the house. Upstairs offers a large open bonus room plus 4 more bedrooms, including a secondary master suite plus 2 bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bath. Another spacious area can serve as an office, hobby room, or 6th bedroom. An upstairs chute conveniently connects to the laundry room, boasting ample storage cabinets with washer and dryer hookup. The main home has a spacious 2 car garage. Electronic security gate can be controlled from the main house or remotes, security system throughout.

In addition to the main house, you have the option to lease "the Keepers House," an impressive detached 6 bay garage with a fully finished interior including a charming kitchen, half bath, and entertaining area. Upstairs is a studio apartment, and a secondary staircase leads to additional space for an office, workshop, studio, or storage. This extraordinary detached garage is brick exterior, wood paneled interior, radiant heated floors!, you must see to believe.

This gated, private estate home is tucked on 6 wooded acres with very easy access to I-485, uptown Charlotte, CLT international airport, quality hospitals and healthcare, restaurants, shopping, and all amenities. Landscaping and grounds keeping included in the rent. Applicants must apply and be pre approved before a walk through is possible.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Satterwythe Lane have any available units?
4321 Satterwythe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 Satterwythe Lane have?
Some of 4321 Satterwythe Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Satterwythe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Satterwythe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Satterwythe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4321 Satterwythe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4321 Satterwythe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4321 Satterwythe Lane offers parking.
Does 4321 Satterwythe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 Satterwythe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Satterwythe Lane have a pool?
No, 4321 Satterwythe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4321 Satterwythe Lane have accessible units?
No, 4321 Satterwythe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Satterwythe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 Satterwythe Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte