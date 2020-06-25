All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4318 Cochran Farm Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

4318 Cochran Farm Lane

4318 Cochran Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4318 Cochran Farm Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Cochran Farm Lane have any available units?
4318 Cochran Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4318 Cochran Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Cochran Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Cochran Farm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4318 Cochran Farm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4318 Cochran Farm Lane offer parking?
No, 4318 Cochran Farm Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4318 Cochran Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Cochran Farm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Cochran Farm Lane have a pool?
No, 4318 Cochran Farm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Cochran Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 4318 Cochran Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Cochran Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4318 Cochran Farm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4318 Cochran Farm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4318 Cochran Farm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

