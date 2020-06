Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch home, 2 bedrooms, Den, Kitchen with 1 bath. Large wooded lot. Adjacent buildings not included in rental, just the main house. Fresh new paint, additional work being done in back yard, clearing out of overgrowth. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, Renters Insurance is required. Separate building is owner storage and is not a part of rental. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.