423 Long Creek Parkway

The definition of MOVE-IN READY, this fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath RANCH HOME is located in popular Woods at Coulwood subdivision. Beautiful updates include new luxury plank flooring throughout (NO CARPETS) complementing the neutral gray interior walls! Beautiful kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, new sink/faucet and white cabinetry accenting the granite countertops. Open floor plan that flows nicely between kitchen, dining, and spacious great room w/ great room, front bedroom, and master bedroom having vaulted ceilings! Spacious master bedroom w/ 2 closets and on-suite master bath feat. double sinks, large garden tub, and separate shower. Newer systems with water heater in 2019, roof shingles in 2015 and HVAC system in 2017 to maximize utility efficiency usage. Generous sized back yard perfect for entertaining and enjoyment! Conveniently located and just a 15 minutes drive to Uptown Charlotte. **We DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist, Socialserve, or any social media platform!