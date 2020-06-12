All apartments in Charlotte
423 Long Creek Parkway
423 Long Creek Parkway

423 Long Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

423 Long Creek Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The definition of MOVE-IN READY, this fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath RANCH HOME is located in popular Woods at Coulwood subdivision. Beautiful updates include new luxury plank flooring throughout (NO CARPETS) complementing the neutral gray interior walls! Beautiful kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances, new sink/faucet and white cabinetry accenting the granite countertops. Open floor plan that flows nicely between kitchen, dining, and spacious great room w/ great room, front bedroom, and master bedroom having vaulted ceilings! Spacious master bedroom w/ 2 closets and on-suite master bath feat. double sinks, large garden tub, and separate shower. Newer systems with water heater in 2019, roof shingles in 2015 and HVAC system in 2017 to maximize utility efficiency usage. Generous sized back yard perfect for entertaining and enjoyment! Conveniently located and just a 15 minutes drive to Uptown Charlotte. **We DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist, Socialserve, or any social media platform!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Long Creek Parkway have any available units?
423 Long Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Long Creek Parkway have?
Some of 423 Long Creek Parkway's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Long Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
423 Long Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Long Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 423 Long Creek Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 423 Long Creek Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 423 Long Creek Parkway offers parking.
Does 423 Long Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Long Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Long Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 423 Long Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 423 Long Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 423 Long Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Long Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Long Creek Parkway has units with dishwashers.

