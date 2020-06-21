4225 Tangle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

What you have been waiting ...Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bathroom renovation in Cotswald! Come see this amazing home on a quiet street. Great out door space with a brand new deck for sitting and watching the day go by, plus a screened in back porch. The kitchen is fantastic with top of the line appliances and finishes, eat in kitchen area and opening to a large great room, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs is a gorgeous master with two closets and an extraordinarily large master bathroom with separate shower and tub! Three other spacious bedrooms, laundry room bonus room and additional work / office space. You'll fall in love at first sight!!! New architectural shingled roof, immaculate newly stained hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas log fireplaces, office space/man cave 9 and 10 ft ceilings. Updated electrical, updated plumbing, updated HVAC.

