Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4225 Tangle Drive

4225 Tangle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Tangle Drive, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
What you have been waiting ...Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bathroom renovation in Cotswald! Come see this amazing home on a quiet street. Great out door space with a brand new deck for sitting and watching the day go by, plus a screened in back porch. The kitchen is fantastic with top of the line appliances and finishes, eat in kitchen area and opening to a large great room, perfect for entertaining! Upstairs is a gorgeous master with two closets and an extraordinarily large master bathroom with separate shower and tub! Three other spacious bedrooms, laundry room bonus room and additional work / office space. You'll fall in love at first sight!!! New architectural shingled roof, immaculate newly stained hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, gas log fireplaces, office space/man cave 9 and 10 ft ceilings. Updated electrical, updated plumbing, updated HVAC.
Motivated Sellers! Bring all offers today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Tangle Drive have any available units?
4225 Tangle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 Tangle Drive have?
Some of 4225 Tangle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Tangle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Tangle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Tangle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4225 Tangle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4225 Tangle Drive offer parking?
No, 4225 Tangle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4225 Tangle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Tangle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Tangle Drive have a pool?
No, 4225 Tangle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Tangle Drive have accessible units?
No, 4225 Tangle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Tangle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Tangle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
