4221 Westcliff Dr

Amenities
This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Thomasboro-Hoskins Area. With easy access to Freedom Dr. and I-85, this home an idea quiet location close to shopping and major thoroughfares.
This property is available for move-in on December 3, 2019.
This home features :
* Living room,
* Dining room,
* Kitchen with appliances,
* Hardwood floors,
* Carpet in living room,
* Central air & hea,t
* Washer & Dryer Connections,
* Spacious fenced in backyard,
* Driveway.
* Pet friendly
To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. To see our other properties, go to www.k2rental.com .
Pets allowed with owner's approval!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required.
School Assignments
Thomasboro Elementary
West Charlotte High
Allenbrook Elementary