4221 Westcliff Dr

This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Thomasboro-Hoskins Area. With easy access to Freedom Dr. and I-85, this home an idea quiet location close to shopping and major thoroughfares.



This property is available for move-in on December 3, 2019.



This home features :



* Living room,

* Dining room,

* Kitchen with appliances,

* Hardwood floors,

* Carpet in living room,

* Central air & hea,t

* Washer & Dryer Connections,

* Spacious fenced in backyard,

* Driveway.

* Pet friendly



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. To see our other properties, go to www.k2rental.com .



Pets allowed with owner's approval!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required.



School Assignments



Thomasboro Elementary

West Charlotte High

Allenbrook Elementary