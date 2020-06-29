All apartments in Charlotte
4221 Westcliff Dr
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:04 PM

4221 Westcliff Dr

4221 Westcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4221 Westcliff Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Thomasboro-Hoskins Area. With easy access to Freedom Dr. and I-85, this home an idea quiet location close to shopping and major thoroughfares.

This property is available for move-in on December 3, 2019.

This home features :

* Living room,
* Dining room,
* Kitchen with appliances,
* Hardwood floors,
* Carpet in living room,
* Central air & hea,t
* Washer & Dryer Connections,
* Spacious fenced in backyard,
* Driveway.
* Pet friendly

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. To see our other properties, go to www.k2rental.com .

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required.

School Assignments

Thomasboro Elementary
West Charlotte High
Allenbrook Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Westcliff Dr have any available units?
4221 Westcliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 Westcliff Dr have?
Some of 4221 Westcliff Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 Westcliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Westcliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Westcliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 Westcliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4221 Westcliff Dr offer parking?
No, 4221 Westcliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4221 Westcliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Westcliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Westcliff Dr have a pool?
No, 4221 Westcliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Westcliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 4221 Westcliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Westcliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Westcliff Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
